Women need twice as many toilets as men, say public health experts

(CNN) Toilet provisions for women in the UK must be boosted so there are two female toilets to every male one, according to a new report on the state of public facilities.

The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) recommends new laws governing female toilets in the UK, and cites existing "potty parity" laws in the US and Canada, where a two-to-one ratio is mandated in some jurisdictions.

A two-to-one ratio is recommended "because of time consuming factors related to clothing, menstruation, and anatomical differences," reads the report. The existing British standard is 1:1.

It also says more unisex facilities are needed to ensure equality of access, as well as better provision for transgender individuals.

The report, which is titled "Taking the P***," also raises concerns about the decline in the number of public toilets in the UK, with 74% of the 2,089 people interviewed saying there are not enough toilets in their area.

