UK did even worse at Eurovision than originally thought

(CNN)The UK's last-placed Eurovision entry scored even worse than previously thought, after its dismal tally of 16 points was revised down to 11.
Michael Rice came bottom of the kitsch song contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, with his song "Bigger Than Us," but organizers heaped further humiliation on Britain after revising a number of scores.
The changes pushed the UK further below the rest of the board -- wiping away nearly a third of the points they picked up on the night.
Fortunately, the Netherlands' winner Duncan Laurence was unaffected.