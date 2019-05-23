(CNN) Jennifer Garner's commencement speech to the 2019 graduating class of Denison University offered some sound words of wisdom -- and good humor.

The actress kicked off her remarks at her alma mater by congratulating her former professors and the families of the graduates, before launching into a list of advice she lives by.

"In all honestly I have never wanted to do anything less, and I have never regretted saying yes to anything more than speaking to all of you," Garner told the class. "Writing this speech has made me examine my life choices. It has made me gain five pounds ... I have experienced an unhealthy level of self-loathing. I have even hated on my friend, Denison alum [actor] Steve Carrell. I feel like he graduated 10 years before me, he should have had to do this first. I mean, he was in 'The Office.'"

She went on to thank a few theater professors who became mentors to her, then said she was specifically asked to give some advice "as a woman in the world," because "that would be a good idea."