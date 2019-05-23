Score big savings this Memorial Day on TVs from Samsung, TCL and Vizio

Memorial Day sales offer savings on a lot of items besides mattresses -- TVs, for example. And mid-May is a great time to purchase a TV, as manufacturers like Samsung, Vizio and TCL are rolling out solid offers.

And it's not just on 2018 models -- some 2019 TVs are seeing discounts for the first time since they were announced in January.

But before we dive into the Memorial Day TV deals, let's go through how to choose a TV that's right for you.

It should have some smart functionality

Whether it's Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, a wireless casting standard or even a full smart TV panel, you'll want that new TV to have some smarts behind it. It not only future-proofs you a bit, but it gives you access to a ton of content. From Netflix to Hulu to YouTube and countless others, it gives you access to hours of entertainment.

It also eliminates the need to purchase a streaming box like an Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Roku. In fact, many of these specific interfaces can be found built in to select smart TVs out of the box. Select Samsung TVs, including several featured below, can get the Apple TV app and even support AirPlay 2. This way, if you have an iOS device, you can just stream to your TV without downloading another app. Having Google Cast built in can deliver a similar experience for YouTube and other services that support this standard.

60HZ vs 120HZ -- does refresh rate matter?

First, let's talk through what a refresh rate actually is. Essentially it's how often in a second that your TV panel image will refresh. So if you're big into action movies or plan to watch a lot of sports and even do some gaming, a higher refresh rate like 120HZ is the way to go.

A rate of 60HZ will still work just fine, but especially if you're opting for a 4K or even an 8K TV, I think the better decision is to go for 120HZ. At that point, you're already future-proofing yourself with display quality, and you might as well get a refresh rate that does the same.

1080pHD, 4K or 8K?

TVs with 4K screen resolution have been on the market for quite some time, and the good news is that the technology powering it keeps getting better -- and cheaper. Sure, it's going to take some time for cable companies to start pushing out 4K content, but there is a wealth of it on YouTube, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. That content will be streamed in ultra high definition (where available) and will look great.

Plus many 4K TVs will upscale content that is at a lower resolution. They use AI software and some proprietary technology to improve the overall picture and hopefully make it sharper and more vibrant.

If you want to fully future-proof yourself, 8K is an option, but it comes at a higher price point. For most consumers, a 4K panel makes the most sense.

Here are some of the best deals we've found on TVs.

50-inch and smaller screens

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($229.99, originally $330; amazon.com)

4K with a 60HZ refresh rate.

Samsung 43-inch Class The Frame Premium 4K UHD TV, 2018 ($999.99, originally $1,299.99; samsung.com)

4K with a 120HZ refresh rate.

Samsung 49-inch Class Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV, 2019 ($799.99, originally $999.99; samsung.com)

4K with a 120HZ refresh rate.

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV, 2019 ($279.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

4K with a 120HZ refresh rate.

Samsung 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($327.99, originally $427.99; walmart.com)

4K 2160P with a 120HZ refresh rate.

65-inch screens

TCL 65-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV ($478; walmart.com)

4K 2160P with a 120HZ refresh rate.

Vizio 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($499.99, originally $698; walmart.com)

4K 2160P with a 60HZ refresh rate.

Samsung 65-inch Class Premium Smart 4K UHD TV, 2019 ($1,099.99, originally $1,399.99; samsung.com)

4K with a 240HZ refresh rate.

Samsung 65-inch Class Q900 QLED 8K UHD TV, 2019 ($4,499.99, originally $4,999.99; samsung.com)

8K with a 240HZ refresh rate.

70 inches and bigger

Vizio 70-inch Class D-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 2018 ($758, originally $798; walmart.com)

4K 2160P with a 120HZ refresh rate.

TCL 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($999.99, originally $1,299.99; walmart.com)

4K 2160P with a 120HZ refresh rate.

Samsung 75-inch Class Smart 4K UHD TV ($1,299.99, originally $1,999.99; samsung.com)

4K with a 120HZ refresh rate.

Samsung 75-inch Class Q60R Smart 4K UHD TV, 2019 ($2,199.99, originally $2,999.99; samsung.com)

4K with a 240HZ refresh rate.

Samsung 82-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($2,797.99, originally $3,199.99; samsung.com)

4K with a 240HZ refresh rate.

Note: The prices above reflect the listed retailers' prices at the time of publication.