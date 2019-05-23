Home Depot's Memorial Day sale includes smart home, patio furniture, appliances and more

The holiday is a solemn one, but Memorial Day weekend is also considered by many as the unofficial beginning of summer. Sure, it's only a three-day weekend, but it reminds us just what summertime has to offer -- lazy days on the beach, outdoor barbecues and picnics, and of course, lots of sunshine. It's also a holiday well-loved for its sales, especially when it comes to products that will breathe new life into your home and backyard.

And what better place to score high-quality home and outdoor products than Home Depot. For the holiday weekend, it is offering free shipping and huge discounts across many product categories. From up to 15% off select grills and up to 20% off select outdoor power equipment, there's no better time or place to stock up on summer essentials. So between your alfresco meals and lakeside relaxation, treat yourself to some savings and shop Home Depot's Memorial Day sale. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best discounts available to shop right now.

If you're looking to upgrade your patio or backyard this summer, now is definitely the time to stock up on furniture. Home Depot is offering up to 40% off patio furnishings this weekend, and one of our top picks is the Laurel Oaks Dark Brown 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set ($499, originally $699; homedepot.com). The fabric is UV-resistant and the furniture has a powder-coated frame that's built to resist rust.

You can get up to 30% off tools and hardware during this weekend's sale at Home Depot. Our top pick from the category is the Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit ($149, originally $199; homedepot.com), which has 4.6-star rating from over 1,200 customers. It comes with two tools, batteries, a bag and even a five-year warranty.

Home Depot is offering up 15% off select grills this weekend, including the Nexgrill 4-Burner Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill ($229, originally $289; homedepot.com). In fact, it's a "special buy" at 21% off its original price. The grill features four main burners and one side burner, a stainless steel lid and shelves, and an electric ignition, which makes it easy to instantly fire up your grill.

You can get up to 35% off furniture and decor this weekend at Home Depot too. From furniture and wall decor to bedding and kitchenware, there's a ton to explore and to save on. One category with lots of great savings is kitchen appliances. If you're looking to cook fried food in a healthier way, check out the GoWISE 12.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven ($159.99, originally $199.97; homedepot.com). For a fun addition to any outdoor (or indoor) movie nights this summer, the Lincoln Popcorn Machine ($155.88, originally $219; homedepot.com) is definitely a conversation starter and can make up to three gallons of popcorn at a time.

Right now you can get over $200 off the LG Mega Capacity Top Load Washer ($598.50, originally $799; homedepot.com). Mega capacity means more laundry in fewer loads, and it is Energy Star-rated, meaning it uses less energy and water than regular washing machines. If you're looking for more appliances on sale, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off many products including refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers and dryers from now through June 5.

And if you or someone you love is heading off to college soon, now's the perfect time to get that mini-fridge. The Magic Chef Mini Fridge with Freezerless Design in Stainless Steel ($139.99, originally $169; homedepot.com) has full-range temperature control and three removable glass shelves, and is Energy Star-qualified.

If you're looking to give your home a smarter upgrade this summer, you can get up to 25% off smart home and electrical products at Home Depot this weekend. The Nest Learning Thermostat ($249; homedepot.com) can memorize your preferred temperature settings and adjust the temperature in your home accordingly throughout the day. It's Energy Star-certified and can save you money on cooling bills as the weather gets warmer.

If you're in a climate where summer means humidity, a reliable dehumidifier is a must for protecting your home again mold and mildew. The Toshiba 70-Pint Dehumidifier ($199; homedepot.com) can remove up to 70 pints of water a day. Plus it's light and has built-in wheels, so it's easy to move around.

Maybe you missed spring cleaning this year? The Professional Series Turbo Scrub Upright Carpet Cleaner ($88, originally $159; homedepot.com) might be just what you need. With a 45% savings of $71, this powerful yet lightweight carpet cleaner has a 4.5-star rating and over 2,100 reviews.

