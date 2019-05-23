Amazon's massive Memorial Day starts now -- here's what could be in your shopping cart

Memorial Day is a time for honoring those that gave their lives while serving, and spending time with our family, friends and loved ones. While Monday is dedicated to solemnly reflecting on those who were lost, the days leading up to the holiday have become the unofficial mark of the summer season, with retailers responding with deals and discounts as families spend time together over the course of the long weekend. To help limit your time searching for sales so you can spend more time relaxing, CNN Underscored is rounding up the top markdowns to shop right now.

When scouring the web for deals, one of the first places we check out is Amazon. That's because of the sheer number of product offerings (we're talking in the millions), the ability to get most of our essentials with Prime free one- or two-day shipping, and the fact that we can check off multiple boxes from our shopping list in one single cart.

It comes as no shocker to us that this Memorial Day, Amazon is hosting massive discounts on a variety of products. The major Memorial Day deals up for grabs include bottom-of-the-barrel pricing on outdoor living products from furniture to grills, tools and home improvement devices, smart technology and more.

To give you a taste of what's up for grabs, we've compiled some of the top discounts available to shop right now. And since Amazon constantly releases new deals and discounts every day, we'll be updating this guide with more must-shop deals throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

Save up to 28% off Lucid Memory Foam Mattress Toppers (starting at $30.46; amazon.com)

Bissell Cleanview Bagless Vacuum Cleaner ($89.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

Crescent Mechanics Tool Set ($84.99, originally $206.13; amazon.com)

Rachio Smart Sprinkler ($119.99, originally $149; amazon.com)

Ecovacs Deebot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ($189.99, originally $379.99; amazon.com)

Classic Accessories Hammock ($32.80, originally $41; amazon.com)

Classic Accessories Patio Umbrella ($179.59, originally $299; amazon.com)

Manor Ridge Hand Towel Set ($23.79, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Manor Ridge Turkish Cotton 8 Piece Towel Set ($37.96, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Lafuma Zero Gravity Recliner ($199.91, originally $270; amazon.com)

Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics Sports equipment (starting at $11.19; amazon.com)

Eero Home Wi-Fi System ($319, originally $399; amazon.com)

Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Echo ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Anker SoundBuds ($21.99, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

Levoit Kana Himalayan Salt Lamp ($19.57, originally $21.99; amazon.com)