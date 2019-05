(CNN) American actress Tiffany Haddish is now officially a dual citizen with Eritrea, the birthplace of her father, who moved to the United States as a refugee before she was born.

Haddish was born in the United States and has identified herself as American with Eritrean parentage.

She visited Eritrea last year to bury her father, Tsihaye Reda Haddish. She's now in the country to celebrate the 28th anniv