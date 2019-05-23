Father of murdered 10-year-girl says she was raped and acid thrown on her

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) The murder of a 10-year-old Pakistani girl who was allegedly raped has sparked public outrage in the South Asian country, with police under fire for inaction and authorities accused of failing to protect children.

Farishta Mohmand's body was found in woodlands near her home in the capital Islamabad, five days after her father first raised the alarm.

Gul Nabi reported her disappearance the night she went missing, but police said Tuesday that officers waited four days to file a missing person's report. He said that when he made his report, police said she had likely run away with someone.

His daughter's body showed signs of rape and torture, Gul Nabi told CNN.

"The body was in bad condition, it felt as if someone had thrown acid on her," he said.

