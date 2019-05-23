(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- US President Donald Trump publicly torched a meeting with Democrats on Wednesday, leaving lawmakers worried about the fate of the multi-billion-dollar disaster aid package.
-- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a news conference where she addressed Wednesday's meeting. She advised Trump's family and staff to stage "an intervention" with the President.
-- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also weighed in, claiming that House Democrats "literally haven't gotten anything done" since January. CNN fact-checked her claims.
-- Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson criticized Trump in another arena: foreign affairs. Trump responded by calling Tillerson "dumb as a rock."
-- And the Dow dropped 400 points, as the markets braced for a deeper trade war between the US and China.
-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a victory speech, following the early results of India's high profile election. Here's what a win for Modi would mean for India's minorities.
-- A violent tornado wrecked Missouri's capital on Wednesday. It's only one of dozens of storms devastating the US this week.
-- Here's a necessary dose of good news about the dogs from Wednesday's wild RV chase.
-- Check your meat before you barbecue! The US Department of Agriculture issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef.
-- Tom Hanks (voice of Sheriff Woody) and Tim Allen (voice of Buzz Lightyear) dropped hints about "Toy Story 4" -- the final movie in the beloved series.