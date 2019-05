(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- US President Donald Trump publicly torched a meeting with Democrats on Wednesday, leaving lawmakers worried about the fate of the multi-billion-dollar disaster aid package.

-- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a news conference where she addressed Wednesday's meeting. She advised Trump's family and staff to stage "an intervention" with the President.

-- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also weighed in, claiming that House Democrats "literally haven't gotten anything done" since January. CNN fact-checked her claims.

-- Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson criticized Trump in another arena: foreign affairs. Trump responded by calling Tillerson "dumb as a rock."

-- And the Dow dropped 400 points, as the markets braced for a deeper trade war between the US and China.

-- Check your meat before you barbecue! The US Department of Agriculture issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef.