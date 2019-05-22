A painter has revealed an 80-foot mural of New Zealand's prime minister comforting woman after mosque attacks

(CNN) An artist in Australia has just revealed a new mural depicting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugging the relative of a victim in the mass shootings in March at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The mural shows the two figures towering across a silo in the suburb of Brunswick, on the northern edge of Melbourne, Australia. It's 25 meters tall, or just over 80 feet, according to SBS News

The photo of Ardern embracing a woman in a hijab at Christchurch's Kilbirnie Mosque has previously been projected on landmarks throughout the world, including on Dubai's Burj Khalifa , the world's tallest building.

Through GoFundMe , organizers raised 11,506 Australian dollars (about $7,920 USD) which covered art supplies, along with costs to fly artist Loretta Lizzio to Melbourne and lodge her family while she was painting. After clearing their $11,000 goal in a single day, the organizers said they donated the extra funds to a Christchurch victims fund in New Zealand.

The campaign organizers wrote that the image of Adhern wearing a hijab and embracing the woman had "become a beacon of tolerance, love and peace in these divisive times." They said they wanted "this message, this moment in time, remembered. We want to learn from it, we want it to hold us up, to strengthen us."

