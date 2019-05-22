Hit song Runaway Train' turns 25 and gets a new video. This time technology is used to find missing kids

(CNN) In 1992, the band Soul Asylum in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an iconic music video featuring missing children from around the country.

For the song's 25th anniversary, NCMEC has released a new version of "Runway Train," with a new artist and a new generation of children, which includes geo-targeting technology.

The new music video is the first time the NCMEC has used geo-targeting technology to find these missing children. Viewers may be familiar with the technology through advertising, such as on Facebook or Instagram.

The technology uses an individual's IP address to find out their general location. In the case of missing children, the video inserts the children that went missing closest to a viewer's area.

Why use the technology? Because according to the NCMEC, 61% of children reported missing are found in the state in which they disappeared.

Read More