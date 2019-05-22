Oregon State student dies in fall while taking photos at a scenic overlook

(CNN) An Oregon State University student died Sunday after falling approximately 100 feet while taking photographs at a scenic coastal viewpoint along Highway 101, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.

The victim has been identified by Oregon State officials as 21-year-old Michelle Casey. She was seriously injured when she slipped and fell while taking pictures at Neahkahnie Mountain, according to CNN affiliate KPTV.

Michelle Casey was a junior at Oregon State, where she majored in kinesiology.

Casey's boyfriend told deputies that she landed in a tree, which prevented her from falling into the Pacific Ocean, the sheriff's office said in a press release on Monday.

"Assistance was requested from Cannon Beach for a Rope Rescue and they dispatched a High Angle Rescue Team who arrived at approximately 10:51 AM," the release said.

First responders told KPTV that the extrication and rescue were difficult, and it took the rope team two hours to reach her. Casey was flown to a Portland hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the fall, according to KPTV.

