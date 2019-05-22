Send in your names to fly aboard the rover to Mars. (Your name, not you)

(CNN) Ready to go to Mars? Well, you can get a boarding pass for a trek to the Red Planet, but only your name will make the trip.

Let us explain.

NASA's wants to launch its next rover to Mars next summer, with a planned landing in February 2021. The space agency is giving people the opportunity to have their names put on the rover (etched on microchips). The Mars 2020 rover will lay the groundwork for eventual human exploration of Mars. It will also study Mars' climate and geology, collect samples and search for signs of microbial life.

Names will be really small

In addition to their names being put on the rover, people will receive a souvenir boarding pass and "frequent flyer" points.

