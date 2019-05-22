Plane crashes after taking off from Indianapolis airport, killing two, police say

(CNN) A plane crashed Wednesday near the Indianapolis Regional Airport, killing both people on board, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said.

"About 12:45 p.m. today a twin-engine, propeller-flown plane took off from (the airport) and crashed shortly after takeoff," Perrine told reporters at the scene.

Video from the scene showed officials walking in a field as firefighters worked to put out smoldering chunks of wreckage.

Airport officials had no additional details. Next of kin have not been notified, Perrine said.

The crash happened in Hancock County, northeast of the airport, in a muddy field between a quarter- and a half-mile from the nearest road, Perrine said.

