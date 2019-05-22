Ice-T says he almost shot an Amazon delivery driver who was 'creeping up to my crib'

(CNN) Ice-T had some strong suggestions for Amazon Tuesday.

"Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries," the musician and actor said on Twitter, "Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it."

That's because he says he almost shot a delivery driver who seemed to be "creeping up" to his home earlier in the week.

One fan asked "Was he not wearing a delivery man uniform?" to which the "Law & Order: SVU" star responded that the individual was not wearing "ANY uniform."

"Just regular people workin," Ice-T wrote. "I ain't mad at them. Just sayin. That ... ain't safe."

