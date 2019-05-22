Connecticut police hope that 15,000 likes on Facebook will get man to turn himself in

(CNN) A Connecticut police department is trying out new methods of getting wanted criminals to turn themselves in.

The City of Torrington police department posted two mugshots on Facebook early Wednesday morning, and claimed that they had made a deal with Jose Simms, pictured in the first mugshot. If the post got 15,000 likes, they wrote, he would turn himself in.

"Here's an interesting one ... Jose Simms (The first warrant pictured) negotiated with me earlier this week (Through Facebook) and has agreed to turn himself in to Torrington Police if we can get 15,000 'likes' on this post (I said 10,000 he wanted 20,000, we split)," the police department's Facebook post said. "It will be difficult but is doable."

The post also said that if you didn't want to wait in suspense, you could call with any information about where the two people are.

Reactions in the comments ranged from feelings of patriotic duty to disgust. One commenter asked if it was a joke, to which the police page responded that it was "not a joke at all."

