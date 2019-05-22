Qualcomm violates US antitrust law, judge rules

New York (CNN Business) Qualcomm, the world's largest maker of smartphone modems and microchips, illegally charges companies sky-high prices to license its technology, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

In a case brought to court in 2017 by the US Federal Trade Commission, District Court Judge Lucy Koh said Qualcomm should not receive a percentage of sales of each phone a company sells; instead, it should receive a much smaller amount based on what Qualcomm technology exists inside the phone. It also must license its patents to rival chipmakers.

Qualcomm is expected to appeal the decision. If it is upheld, that could upend the way Qualcomm does business. The tech company, based in San Jose, California, receives several dollars for each phone its technology is in, based on the total price of the phone. Judge Koh ruled that violates US antitrust law.