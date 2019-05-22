Trump lawyers to fight House subpoenas for bank records in hearing

(CNN) A federal judge in New York on Wednesday will field another clash over House Democrats' pursuit of President Donald Trump's financial records.

A major question is how long Trump's challenges will take to proceed through the courts -- and whether the President could delay the subpoenas through his 2020 re-election campaign.

The two court cases over House subpoenas, running closely in tandem, represent a major attempt by Trump to prevent Congress from reaching his personal and business records. The House of Representatives has also requested Trump's tax returns from the IRS, and Democrats in the House and the Senate are pursuing another court case that may allow them to look into the President's business records for signs of foreign influence.

In the New York case, the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees requested a large swath of Trump family and business records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One bank in April, saying they need the records to consider banking policy revisions and to investigate the President's financial tangles with foreign powers, such as Russia.

Read More