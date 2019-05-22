Lawmakers slam Trump's pick for defense secretary over new oversight policy

Washington (CNN) The senior Democrat and Republican members of the House Armed Services Committee criticized acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan over a new policy which they say seeks to limit congressional oversight of the Pentagon.

"If implemented, the Department's new policy guidance would dramatically limit Congress' ability to execute our constitutional prerogative," said Chairman Adam Smith, a Democrat, and ranking member Mac Thornberry, a Republican.

"Congress oversees the Department of Defense; but with this new policy, the Department is overstepping its authority by presuming to determine what warrants legislative oversight," they added.

The statement refers to a Shanahan-approved Pentagon memo , which has been obtained by CNN, and is dated May 8.

The memo stipulates that when a Department of Defense "component receives a congressional request for access to an operational plan or operational order the DoD component will forward the request" to a senior official who will review it using a series of criteria to include "whether the request contains sufficient information to demonstrate a relationship to a legislative function" and "whether the request implicates presidential decision-making or the President's prerogatives as the Commander in Chief."

