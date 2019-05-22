Republicans get good news in Pennsylvania's special election

(CNN) It's just one election, but the first congressional special of 2019 suggests a better national environment for Republicans than the one they faced in 2017 and 2018.

The question is whether the Pennsylvania 12 result is a fluke. It could be, but about 30 special legislative elections since the 2018 midterms suggest that something may very well have changed since last year.

According to data collected by Daily Kos Elections , Democrats have only been outperforming Clinton's margin by about 3 points heading into Tuesday night in these state legislative specials. Even if we allocate third party votes proportionally to account for a number of races with strong third-party showings, Democrats have only been outperforming the 2016 baseline by about 6 points.

Either of these measures lags the average 10 point overperformance Democrats had from after Trump's election to just before the 2018 midterms.

Now part of the seeming shift is where these special elections have taken place. A number have been in New England, where Republicans tend to do better than the presidential baseline would suggest.

If nothing else, the special election results do indicate that Democrats may not have a huge enthusiasm edge on Republicans. Part of what drove the Democratic strength in the 2017 and 2018 special elections was relatively large turnout among the Democratic base. That was a sign of things to come in the midterms, when Democrats turned out in larger numbers than they had in either the 2010 or 2014 midterms.

These results are in-line with recent polling from CNN that shows Democratic and Republican voters are about as enthusiastic for the 2020 election at this point. Polling before the midterms generally indicated greater enthusiasm among Democrats than Republicans.

Still, Republicans can point to special elections as a potential sign of improvement heading into 2020.