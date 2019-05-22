5 reasons why Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to impeach Donald Trump

Washington (CNN) House Democrats huddled Wednesday as Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to beat back a growing revolt over her oft-stated resistance to the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump. The meeting came after days of increased public willingness by high-ranking Democratic leaders to suggest that impeachment is the right move and now a question of when, not if.

"A growing majority of our caucus believes that impeachment is going to be inevitable," Kentucky Rep. John Yarmuth, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, told CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday morning.

Amid that rising furor, Pelosi continues to stick by her original assertion that impeachment is not the right move for her party -- at least not right now. So why does Pelosi believe so strongly that impeachment is a mistake -- even in the face of steady resistance from the White House to any and all requests made by House Democrats as they investigate the administration?

Here are five possible reasons:

1. The public doesn't (really) want it.

