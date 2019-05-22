Federal court unseals Michael Cohen search warrants

(CNN) A federal court in Washington, DC, has unsealed five search warrants that special counsel Robert Mueller obtained while investigating Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer.

The documents are from 2017, before Mueller referred the Cohen investigation to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

In all, dozens of pages documents were unsealed.

The first application for a search warrant came in July 2017 and was for Cohen's Gmail account. Mueller's team told a judge there was probable cause to believe that Cohen was acting as a foreign agent and was lying to banks.

Cohen reported to prison earlier this month after he pleaded guilty in August 2018 to tax evasion, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations tied to hush money payments he made or orchestrated on behalf of Trump.

