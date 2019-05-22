Maine House votes to allow more medical professionals to perform abortions

(CNN) Maine's House of Representatives has passed a bill that would expand the number of medical professionals allowed to perform abortions in the state.

In addition to physicians, the bill would allow physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses with proper training to perform the procedure.

The bill passed 74-58 on Tuesday and will next head to the state Senate.

The measure is similar to 2013 legislation in California that allows physician assistants, nurse practitioners and nurse-midwives to perform abortions with specialized training.

Maine's effort to make abortion more accessible comes as some states are implementing legislation to limit access to abortions.

