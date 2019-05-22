McAleenan faces new questions on Capitol Hill amid DHS funding shifts, personnel drama

(CNN) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will face lawmakers yet again Wednesday and Thursday amid shifts in personnel to address the increase of migrants at the border, a pending request for billions of dollars in additional funds and ongoing political drama.

This will be McAleenan's first time testifying since The Washington Post reported he threatened to quit in a fight with White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller over agency hiring. In addition, former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli is expected to take a top post at the Department of Homeland Security focusing on immigration, but it's not clear what that job will entail and how much authority Cuccinelli will have.

Since assuming the role of acting secretary in April, McAleenan has appeared before lawmakers a handful of times, often warning of the worsening situation along the border. His testimony Wednesday before the House Homeland Security Committee and Thursday before the Senate Homeland Security Committee is likely to strike a similar tone.

In an attempt to provide some reprieve, the department has moved some staff to the border to assist with the flow of migrants. CNN reported last week that the Transportation Security Administration plans to send hundreds of officials to help with efforts.

The task of the TSA workers, which a source said will include air marshals, will be to assist temporarily with immigration duties. TSA acknowledged in an internal email the "immediate need" comes with the acceptance of "some risk" of depleted resources in aviation security.

Read More