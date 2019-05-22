Feds say New Jersey man posted that he wanted to 'bomb Trump Tower'

Washington (CNN) A man facing charges for supporting Hamas and making threats online said he wanted to "bomb Trump Tower" after visiting President Donald Trump's signature property, federal law enforcement authorities announced Wednesday.

In an announcement from the US attorney for New Jersey, federal officials said Jonathan Xie, a 20-year-old from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was arrested Wednesday morning and was due in the afternoon to appear in a Newark court before US Magistrate Judge Mark Falk. Xie has been charged with attempting to provide material support to the Palestinian group Hamas, which the US has designated a terrorist organization, making false statements to the US Army and making threats online.

The complaint against Xie included multiple examples of Xie posting about his alleged crimes on Instagram. In one example, the FBI outlined a transaction where Xie sent $100 to someone in Gaza and later posted on Instagram: "Just donated $100 to Hamas ... Pretty sure it was illegal but I don't give a damn."

The FBI surveilled Xie outside of Trump Tower in New York last month, and Xie later said, "I want to bomb Trump Tower" on Instagram. He also posted a "yes/no" poll asking if he should "bomb Trump Tower," according to the Justice Department announcement.

It was not immediately clear if Xie had an attorney.

