Florida governor announces cybersecurity review following election hacking revelations

(CNN) The state of Florida will conduct a cybersecurity review into election security for every county in the state after it was revealed two counties were hacked during the 2016 election, Gov. Rick DeSantis announced Wednesday.

The news comes eight days after DeSantis, a Republican, met with the FBI and announced that Russian military intelligence had successfully breached the networks of two Florida counties in the runup to the 2016 presidential election.

DeSantis called for the meeting after special counsel Robert Mueller's report on interference in the election said that "at least one" Florida county had been breached.

In a letter to Secretary of State Laurel Lee , DeSantis directed her to "immediately initiate a review of the security, particularly the cybersecurity, of our state's election systems and the elections systems of Florida's 67 counties."

A spokesperson for Lee, Sarah Revell, told CNN that Lee "applauds" the initiative. Neither office immediately responded to questions about what such a review would entail, or whether its results would be made public.

