Florida governor announces cybersecurity review following election hacking revelations

(CNN) The state of Florida will conduct a cybersecurity review into election security for every county in the state after it was revealed two counties were hacked during the 2016 election, Gov. Rick DeSantis announced Wednesday.

The news comes eight days after DeSantis, a Republican, met with the FBI and announced that Russian military intelligence had successfully breached the networks of two Florida counties in the runup to the 2016 presidential election.

A spokesperson for Lee, Sarah Revell, told CNN that Lee "applauds" the initiative. Neither office immediately responded to questions about what such a review would entail, or whether its results would be made public.

In the months before the 2016 election, Russia sent spearphishing emails to more than 120 county officials, pretending to be VR Systems, a Florida pollbook manufacturer, with an attached malicious file.

No data was manipulated during two breaches, DeSantis said after the briefing, but the news has stoked fears that a hacker could have had the capability to alter who is registered to vote, potentially altering the election.

The Washington Post reported that a small county in the Florida panhandle was one of the two counties hacked.

Two US officials told the newspaper that the database of Washington County in Florida, with a population of about 25,000 was hacked.

Washington County has declined to comment to CNN.

The FBI prevented DeSantis from naming the two counties hacked, though House representatives from Florida, who received a similar briefing last week, confirmed two counties were hacked.

Following the briefing several members of Congress from both parties objected to the FBI restricting their right to publicly release the information revealed in the briefing.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat, called it "unacceptable" for the public not to know the names of the counties.

The FBI has defended the secrecy around the process, saying both agency guidelines prevent it from naming a victim of a cyberattack and that it has a responsibility to handle classified information carefully.