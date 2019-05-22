Trump honors 14 public safety officers with the Medal of Valor

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump honored 14 public safety officers for their acts of heroism with the Medal of Valor on Wednesday at the White House, with honorees including an Ohio State University officer who thwarted an act of terrorism and a fallen Dallas officer killed during a mass shooting at a police protest march.

"To the heroes we honor today this afternoon, we express the gratitude and pride of our nation for your immortal acts of courage," Trump said during a presentation ceremony in the East Room.

The award is the highest national honor given to US public safety officers, such as law enforcement and firefighters, "for extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty," according to legislation that instituted the award. The distinction is similar to the Presidential Medal of Honor, which applies to military personnel.

Trump first honored Oregon State Police Senior Trooper Nic Cederberg, who sustained 12 gunshot wounds on Christmas night in 2016 while attempting to catch a fleeing suspect.

"He looks awfully good -- 12 bullets," Trump said after shaking Cederberg's hand.

