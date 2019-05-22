Trump says he refuses to work with Democrats until investigations halt

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said in impromptu remarks Wednesday that he told Democrats at the White House he couldn't work with them while they were pursuing investigations into him and his administration.

"I've said from the beginning -- right from the beginning -- you probably can't go down two tracks. You can go down the investigation track or you can go down the investment track," Trump said.

He said during the meeting with Democrats that he couldn't work with them until their investigations are over.

"I walked into the room, and I told Sen. Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, I want to do infrastructure," he said. "But you can't do it under these circumstances."

