Barack Obama 2012 was better than Donald Trump 2020

Washington (CNN) Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager, took to Twitter earlier this week to make a pretty bold claim. Here it is:

"After reviewing polling data from President Obama's reelection, we can say unequivocally that President Trump is in a significantly better position now than Obama was at the same point of his presidency."

Which is a pretty major statement! After all, Obama cruised to a second term with 332 electoral votes in 2012!

So is Parscale right? I did a bit of digging in the polls and, turns out, he's not. (Don't act surprised.)

Consider this: