DHS press secretary to leave post for position at State Department

(CNN) Department of Homeland Security press secretary Tyler Q. Houlton is leaving his position at the end of the week after nearly two years delivering the public message for a department that has been at the center of the Trump administration's focus on immigration and many of its controversial policies.

Houlton's last day at DHS is Friday and he is expected to remain in the administration, taking a position as a senior adviser at the State Department. CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.

His departure from the department is the latest in a wave of changes at DHS headquarters, including at top leadership positions, stemming from the forced resignation last month of former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

The departures included the acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, the head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as a leadership shakeup at US Secret Service, Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Security Administration.

After Nielsen left the department, CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan was appointed as acting secretary, bringing a number of CBP staff with him to headquarters.

Read More