Washington (CNN) Beto O'Rourke introduced a plan Tuesday to protect women's reproductive rights and expand access to reproductive health care during a CNN town hall in Iowa.

The former Texas congressman's plan includes increased Title X funding for women's health care with no restrictions on federal funds for abortions, taking executive action to reverse proposed Trump administration abortion restrictions and appointing an attorney general and nominating judges who would protect a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

"Recently, several states have introduced and passed bills that legally prohibit those with uteruses from exercising their reproductive rights," Drake University student Olivia Welter asked O'Rourke at the town hall. "What specific actions will you take to allow us to gain back our right to our own bodies?" Her question was met by loud, sustained applause from the audience.

"For so long, women have been leading this fight, shouldering the burden of making sure that their reproductive rights are protected. It's time that all of us join them in this fight," O'Rourke responded.

"As President, I will make sure that every nominee to every federal bench, including the Supreme Court, understands and believes that the 1973 decision, Roe versus Wade, is the settled law of the land," O'Rourke added.

Read More