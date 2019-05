Elbie Seibert is the 2019 valedictorian at Columbia High School in Nampa, Idaho. He will attend Brown University in the fall on a full-ride scholarship as a QuestBridge, Jack Kent Cooke, Horatio Alger, and Sidney E. Frank Scholar. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) To the graduating Class of 2019,

I want to begin by saying thank you. Many of you -- particularly those in my hometown of Nampa, Idaho -- have been so kind to me over the last few months. And, Lord knows, I could not have weathered the storm without you.

Though I am not able to give the speech I intended to at my own high school graduation -- on account of my father's recent death -- I wanted to share with my fellow graduating seniors four major lessons that this last year has taught me. They've given me some clarity, and maybe even a little peace, and hopefully they can do the same for you.

Elbie Seibert

First, never take anyone or anything for granted. The day after Thanksgiving last year, my family received devastating news -- my father was diagnosed with metastatic bladder cancer. I had exactly six months and five days with him before the disease claimed his life. And since his death, there isn't a second that goes by in which I don't think about the time I could have spent with him -- watching him yell at the movie screen after an exhilarating Hitchcock thriller, listening to him sing along to every Whitney Houston hit, smelling the aroma of his delicious chicken Parmesan cooking in the oven and just generally basking in his love for the world.

Even the sadder memories -- like helping with my father's catheter after he no longer could walk or holding his hand while he struggled to speak -- are ones I will cherish, as they remind me of a time when he was still here with me.

