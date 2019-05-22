Red wine's resveratrol decreases blood pressure in mice: Could it do the same in human heart patients?

(CNN) Resveratrol, a compound produced in the skin of grapes to defend against insects and bacteria, is present in red wine. Mice that were fed large quantities of this compound experienced a beneficial drop in blood pressure, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Circulation.

Resveratrol may someday be used to develop a new class of high blood pressure drugs for humans, believe the researchers, who explored the mechanics of how it works. However, because they did not experiment on human patients, it has not been proven that these "animal findings can be translated to humans," wrote the study authors, from King's College London.

This is not your cue to start drinking copious amounts of red wine, they added.

Globally, about 40% of adults 25 and older have high blood pressure, while in the United States the same is true of 1 in 3 adults, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. High blood pressure -- when the force of blood pulsing against artery walls is strong enough to cause health concerns -- is called the "silent killer" because, with no warning, it can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

Not an antioxidant