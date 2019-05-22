One of Europe's most 'prolific' criminal groups busted -- Europol

(CNN) One of Europe's most prolific crime groups involved in large-scale drug trafficking, money laundering, and assassinations has been dismantled, Europol said Wednesday.

The criminal network run by Lithuanian and other EU nationals earned an estimated $760 million from its crimes between 2017-19, the European Union's law enforcement agency said in a statement.

Police searched 40 houses and arrested 22 suspects in four countries on May 15-16, with raids involving more than 450 police and customs officers from Lithuania, Poland, the United Kingdom and Spain.

Officials seized nearly $9 million in cash, diamonds, gold bars, jewelry and luxury vehicles, according to the statement.

The operation, code-named "Icebreaker," was the result of an investigation that began in 2016.

Read More