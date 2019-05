(CNN) This article contains spoilers about the season finale of "NCIS."

Bet you didn't see that coming.

In the season finale of "NCIS," the show welcomed back Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), a character who hadn't been seen on the show since her 2013 departure.

Ziva's guest appearance came at the end of an episode in which Gibbs (Mark Harmon) helped Fornell (Joe Spano) crack a case involving his daughter, who was struggling with opioid addiction.