(CNN) Everything old is new again, especially when it's sung by Jennifer Hudson.

The Oscar and Grammy winner put a modern vocal twist on the theme to Normal Lear's "The Jeffersons" on Wednesday for ABC's special "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons.'"

Hudson was not among the vast list of guest stars announced prior to the double feature's airing. But her take on