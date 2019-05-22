Cardi B postpones several concerts to recover from plastic surgery

(CNN) Cardi B has postponed three upcoming concerts in order to recuperate from recent plastic surgery procedures, her publicist Patientce Foster told CNN.

The "Money" rapper is taking the necessary time to properly recover, Foster said.

Cardi recently told Entertainment Tonight that she underwent breast augmentation surgery following the birth of her 9-month-old baby girl, Kulture Kiari, in July 2018. "I just got my boobs redone," Cardi, 26, said. "I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out."

And after initially denying additional surgery, she later said earlier this month at a concert in Tennessee that she underwent liposuction. "I have some news for y'all. I should have canceled today," she told the crowd. "I shouldn't really be performing because moving too much is gonna f*** up my lipo."

Cardi has pulled out of the 92Q Spring Bling Festival Memorial Day Weekend concert in Maryland and canceled a Tuesday night performance at El Paso County Coliseum in Texas.