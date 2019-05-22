Save big this Memorial Day on gadgets, software and online courses from the CNN Store

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting our top picks from the Memorial Day sale (store.cnn.com).

Besides being a solemn holiday, Memorial Day is a big occasion for sales. The CNN Store is rolling out the red carpet with discounts across gadgets and gizmos, applications and software, and online courses.

You'll save 15% off the price of physical goods, 25% off all software, and 60% off any e-learning courses. Just simply plug in

The CNN Store has a lot of great goods, like the Genius suitcase (which can make traveling a breeze) and the HyperChiller for cold drinks, to give just a couple of examples. And better yet, many of these are already heavily discounted and these codes make the purchase an even better deal.

Ahead, we've highlighted some of our favorite products across gadgets, software and e-learning. However, you can check out the full selection here. And remember, the CNN Store Memorial Day Sale will last until May 29!

Gear & Gadgets: Save an additional 15% with code WEEKEND15

Anker Soundcore Flare Bluetooth Speaker ($59.99; store.cnn.com)

Qi Wireless Fast Charging Pad ($14.99, originally $21.99; store.cnn.com)

Tech 2 5-Foot Charge & Sync Lightning Cable: 2-Pack ($19.99, originally $24.99; store.cnn.com)

Insta360 Nano S iPhone VR Camera ($199, originally $239; store.cnn.com)

Apps & Software: Save an additional 25% with code WEEKEND25

Live Streaming Fitness: Lifetime Subscription ($99.99, originally $499; store.cnn.com)

VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription ($34.99, originally $450; store.cnn.com)

Mondly: Lifetime Subscription ($59.99, originally $1,199.75; store.cnn.com)

E-learning: Save an additional 60% with code WEEKEND60

The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle ($29; store.cnn.com)

The Beginner-To-Expert Photography & Videography Bundle ($35; store.cnn.com)

The Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle ($37; store.cnn.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.