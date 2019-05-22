Six dead, 200 injured in protests over Indonesia's election result

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) Six people were killed and more than 200 injured in Indonesia's capital amid angry protests against the results of the country's recent general election.

On Tuesday, the General Elections Commission confirmed that incumbent President Joko Widodo -- known as Jokowi -- had won 55.5% of the vote, securing a second term as leader of the world's third largest democracy.

His longtime rival, Prabowo Subianto, has claimed widespread ballot-rigging, and his camp said he plans to challenge the election results by filing a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court.

Cars after an overnight demonstration by the Elections Oversight Body in Jakarta on May 22, 2019.

Hundreds took to the streets of Jakarta on Tuesday night, throwing stones and firecrackers at police as smoke billowed from cars that had been set alight. Police in riot gear fired teargas and water at protestors.

Six people died and another 200 were injured in the protests that erupted overnight, according to Jakarta's Governor Anies Baswedan.

