(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump took his deepening rage with Democrats to the White House Rose Garden, orchestrating a public display of fury at persistent oversight requests. Here's this week's developments in the various investigations into Trump.
-- After a day of grilling from lawmakers over her Brexit plan, Theresa May's fate hangs in the balance. The Prime Minister's future is uncertain as speculation mounts that rebels will force her to resign.
-- A federal court has unsealed five search warrants that special counsel Robert Mueller obtained while investigating Michael Cohen. Read findings from the documents here.
-- An independent investigation into a racist photograph on Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's 1984 medical school yearbook page could not "conclusively determine the identity of either individual depicted in the photograph."
-- Russian aircraft were intercepted by US jets off Alaska for a second straight day. The flights come as relations with Russia are tense.
-- More than verified, President Trump is a "master" of Twitter, says the company's co-founder.
-- Check your Cardi B ticket dates. The rapper has postponed three upcoming concerts in order to recuperate from recent plastic surgery.
-- Your remains could help grow tomatoes. One US state has become the first in the nation to pass a law allowing composting as an alternative to burial or cremation of human remains.
-- Hey Siri, stop perpetuating sexist stereotypes. A new UN report says female-voiced AI assistants are perpetuating gender stereotypes and encouraging sexist and abusive language.