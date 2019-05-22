Wildfires force nearly 5,000 Canadians out of their homes as firefighters continue to battle growing blazes

(CNN) Nearly 5,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in northern Alberta, Canada to escape a monstrous blaze that has reached 200,000 acres, the province's government said Tuesday.

The Chuckegg Creek Wildfire, burning in Mackenzie County just three miles south of the town of High Level, has been torching ground for more than two days. It is just one of a "number of out-of-control wildfires" burning in the province, the government of Alberta said.

I just got back from a tour with a town manager. This is from about 2 hours ago, south of town. pic.twitter.com/hx3uN1TOny — J.W. Schnarr (@JWSchnarrEP) May 22, 2019

"Lock doors and windows, take small personal belongings including pets, identification, medication cash," the province's government said in an emergency alert. "Within your homes please ensure all fuel and gas appliances are shut off, and hot water tanks are turned down if able to."

Residents should be prepared to be away from home for at least 72 hours, officials said.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the town of High Level and the Dene Tha' First Nation communities of Bushe River and Meander River. The community of Chateh is under an evacuation alert, with high-risk individuals being evacuated.

