Brett Conner/Cal Sport Media/Zuma A tornado is seen on the outskirts of Mangum, Oklahoma, on Monday, May 20. At least 21 tornadoes were reported in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas from early Monday to Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said -- and more are possible, especially in parts of Missouri and Arkansas. In photos: Severe weather strikes Midwest

Oklahoma and Texas were battered by baseball-size hail, thunderstorms and 14 tornadoes that pounded homes and businesses.

In Noble County, Oklahoma, where the city of Perry is located, roofs and barns were damaged and power lines torn down.

About 20 travelers on Interstate 35 found shelter in a nearby gas station as a funnel-shaped cloud seemed to form about a mile away.