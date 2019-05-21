Breaking News
A tornado is seen on the outskirts of Mangum, Oklahoma, on Monday, May 20. At least 21 tornadoes were reported in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas from early Monday to Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said -- and more are possible, especially in parts of Missouri and Arkansas.
Brett Conner/Cal Sport Media/Zuma

In photos: Severe weather strikes Midwest

Updated 8:57 PM ET, Tue May 21, 2019

Brett Conner/Cal Sport Media/Zuma

Oklahoma and Texas were battered by baseball-size hail, thunderstorms and 14 tornadoes that pounded homes and businesses.

In Noble County, Oklahoma, where the city of Perry is located, roofs and barns were damaged and power lines torn down.

About 20 travelers on Interstate 35 found shelter in a nearby gas station as a funnel-shaped cloud seemed to form about a mile away.

A house damaged by a tornado is seen in Mangum, Oklahoma, Tuesday, May 21.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cattle find refuge on high ground in a flooded field near Geary, Oklahoma, on May 21.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
People push a car after it stalled in rising floodwaters in Oklahoma City on May 20.
Brett Conner/Cal Sport Media/Zuma
Lightning fills the sky over Oklahoma City on May 20.
Gene Blevins/ZUMA Wire
Lila Metcalf, 20; Manuela Martinez, 19; and Skye Perkins, 19, take shelter in a gas station just off I-35 in Perry, Oklahoma on May 20 as a storm passes through.
September Dawn Bottoms for CNN
A funnel-shaped cloud passes just south of Perry, Oklahoma on May 20.
Joseph Rushmore/The New York Times via Redux
A Phillips 66 gas station near I-35 in Perry, Oklahoma just before a funnel-shaped cloud passed through on Monday, May 20.
September Dawn Bottoms for CNN
Brandon Alexander, 18; and Daniel Brown, 48, are local storm chasers who followed the storm to Perry, Oklahoma. "We've only been doing this for about a year," Brown said May 20.
September Dawn Bottoms for CNN
Tina Michael 30, films severe weather headed for Perry, Oklahoma from a gas station off of I-35 on Monday, May 20.
September Dawn Bottoms for CNN
A tornado moves through Mangum, Oklahoma.
Lorraine Matti via Reuters
Scared travelers huddle in the back of a gas station for about 15 minutes as doors shook and heavy winds and rain rattled the small building on Monday, May 20.
September Dawn Bottoms for CNN
A worker at a gas station checks outside after a storm system passes in Perry, Oklahoma on May 20.
September Dawn Bottoms for CNN
Two people stand outside a gas station in Perry, Oklahoma on Monday, May 20 before a windstorm arrives. Many people took shelter in the gas station.
September Dawn Bottoms for CNN
Scenes of I-35 in Perry, Oklahoma as a storm passes through on Monday, May 20.
September Dawn Bottoms for CNN