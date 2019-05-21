After 14 tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas, millions in Central Plains are under flash flood threats

(CNN)Severe thunderstorms will drench and flood parts of Oklahoma Tuesday, on the heels of a series of tornadoes that touched down in the state Monday.
Parts of both Oklahoma and Texas are under a tornado watch until 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, describing the possibility of "intense" twisters and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.
More than 4 million people were considered to be in harm's way overnight from Texas to Missouri as forecasters warned of violent tornadoes, CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy said.
A total of 14 tornadoes had been confirmed Monday night in central Oklahoma and western Texas, carrying warnings of "considerable" damage to homes, businesses and vehicles with the possibility of "complete destruction."
They will be followed by severe thunderstorms on Tuesday from the mid-Mississippi River Valley into Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, the weather service said.
As storms drench the area, flash flooding threatens the region from Oklahoma to Kansas, putting more than 50 million people at risk of fierce winds, large hail and flash flooding.
Early Tuesday, the weather service issued a flash flood emergency for the Tulsa area, including Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Wagoner, Osage, Pawnee and Washington counties.
The National Weather Service Tulsa urged people in those areas to move to higher ground.
"We're seeing reports of flooding and water rescues across (northeast) Oklahoma," state emergency management spokeswoman Keli Cain told CNN.
"Hominy (Osage County) and Broken Arrow (Wagoner County) both have significant flooding and are setting up shelters for people who have been displaced by high water; Washington County Emergency Management reports a mobile home park is flooded in Dewey," Cain said.
More heavy rainfall is expected.
"Widespread flooding is occurring and more heavy rainfall will move into these same areas soon," the service in Tulsa said. "Move to higher ground if in a flood prone area!"
The weather service's Springfield, Missouri office has also issued a watch lasting into early Tuesday morning for severe thunderstorms in central and southern Missouri.
Wind gusts up to 75 mph, tornadoes, floods and baseball-size hail are possible.
Power poles, trees, roofs, barns damaged
States including Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas are still reeling from weekend tornadoes and storms.
Over the weekend, 52 tornadoes were reported across seven states.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management issued a weather update Monday night highlighting the following areas:
Greer County: 3 homes damaged, 1 apartment complex with roof damage, damage to fairgrounds and airport. Numerous power lines down
Garvin County: 100 sandbags requested for possible river flooding
Logan County: Power poles down, tree damage, damage to a barn
Noble County: Roof damage to homes, power lines down, barns damaged
So far, power outages statewide have reached 2,085.
Numerous highways are closed due to high water or storm debris. Authorities warned drivers to stay off roads in anticipation of additional flooding expected overnight.
Roads in Ponca City, in northern Oklahoma, have turned into rivers, with the local government urging drivers to stay away from the water.
The county emergency manager reported flooding in the city had begun to enter buildings, CNN affiliate KTUL reported. Several roads had also been closed off.