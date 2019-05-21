After 14 tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas, millions in Central Plains are under flash flood threats

(CNN) Severe thunderstorms will drench and flood parts of Oklahoma Tuesday, on the heels of a series of tornadoes that touched down in the state Monday.

Parts of both Oklahoma and Texas are under a tornado watch until 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, describing the possibility of "intense" twisters and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

More than 4 million people were considered to be in harm's way overnight from Texas to Missouri as forecasters warned of violent tornadoes, CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy said.

A total of 14 tornadoes had been confirmed Monday night in central Oklahoma and western Texas, carrying warnings of "considerable" damage to homes, businesses and vehicles with the possibility of "complete destruction."

They will be followed by severe thunderstorms on Tuesday from the mid-Mississippi River Valley into Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, the weather service said.

Read More