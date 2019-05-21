The story behind the photo of a 3-year-old reaching out to Harriet Tubman

(CNN) By now, you've probably seen the photo of a 3-year-old girl reaching out to touch the outstretched hand on a nearly completed mural of Harriet Tubman.

The powerful painting was brought to life by artist Michael Rosato. The 59-year-old was asked to paint the mural by the Dorchester Center for the Arts for the 50th Anniversary of the Maryland State Arts Council. It was finished on Monday and can be seen on the side of the Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center in Cambridge, Maryland.

Rosato's idea for the mural was a group effort with the community. Prior to sketching the image that would become the mural, he met with the community to get input on what the design should be. When he went home with the community's ideas in mind on what they felt represents Tubman, it hit him.

"I thought, why don't I just do that moment," Rosato told CNN. "That moment when an enslaved person has to trust her to take their hand to freedom."

Tubman's hand is also a way of inviting visitors into the museum, which is why the bricks are falling down, he said.

