These are the hardest-to-spell words in the English language

(CNN) Bondieuserie. Bewusstseinslage. Ayacahuite.

Most of us wouldn't even know how to pronounce those words, let alone spell them.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a week away and it is sure to be filled with a plethora of problematic words.

An international team of linguists from the language-learning app Babbel partnered with Merriam-Webster to analyze a decade's worth of words and find out what knocked out Bee contestants in the final round.

The analysis of nearly 400 words found that classical languages were the basis of most of the misspelled words. Study up on scientific, medical, and legal terms, which trace their origins back to Greek and Latin roots.

