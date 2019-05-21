A fourth grade teacher was arrested for bringing a loaded gun and knives to school

(CNN) A fourth-grade teacher in Seminole, Florida, was arrested on Monday for bringing a loaded gun and two knives to Starkey Elementary School.

Betty Soto had a Glock 9mm handgun loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, a six-inch fighting knife and a two-inch finger knife in her backpack.

The gun was exposed in her classroom with fourth-grade students present, according to a report by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Erica Kennedy, whose two children attend the school, told CNN affiliate WFLA that she was shocked.

"I can't believe something like that would happen at this school. I almost think they're going to have to start checking teacher's bags, or maybe even have a metal detector to set something off."