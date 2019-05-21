Two transgender women have been killed and a third stabbed in the past seven months in Dallas. Police are asking for help solving the cases

(CNN) Dallas police are investigating whether the killing of two transgender woman and the assault of third over the past seven months are related, authorities said Tuesday.

The most recent victim, Muhlaysia Booker , 22, was found fatally shot on Saturday, according to police. The victims are all African-American.

A 29 year-old transgender woman was fatally shot in a vehicle on October 21, 2018, according to police. A 26-year-old transgender woman was stabbed multiple times on April 13 but survived and gave police a description of a suspect, Dallas police Maj. Vincent Weddington told reporters.

"At this time, the department is actively looking into whether or not these assaults, murders have any connection to one another," Weddington said. "At this time, we have not been able to draw an affirmative link between these offenses. We're working to see if there is any link."

Join us Thursday, May 23rd for our LGBTQ Town Hall. We look forward to hearing from you. #Dallas pic.twitter.com/zzcqzHsyXB — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 20, 2019

Police are working with federal authorities to determine whether the incidents should be classified as hate crimes, Weddington said.

