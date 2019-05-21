This year, top colleges are forgoing politicians as commencement speakers

(CNN) Every year during commencement season, influential people from all spheres of life pop up at colleges and universities to share words of wisdom and, hopefully, reflect upon the state of the world into which new college graduates are about to be deposited.

This year, despite the country being in the thick of a presidential election season with a fairly new crop of political stars born out of last year's midterm elections, it appears as if elite colleges and universities are eschewing political speakers in favor of representatives from the realms of the arts, activism and business.

For instance, Hillary Clinton spoke at Yale University last year. This year, the university hosted author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Cory Booker spoke at Princeton University last year, while this year, actress and Princeton alumna Ellie Kemper will take the podium for the University's Class Day

That's not the case at all schools. For instance, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is speaking at Harvard's commencement on May 30.

Here is a look at some of the commencement speakers who have spoken, or are scheduled to speak at commencement events this season:

